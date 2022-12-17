The Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has clarified why members of his delegation disrupted proceedings during day one of the party’s national conference and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political report speech.

KZN Provincial Chairperson Siboniso Duma tries to bring order to a branch delegate interrupting the party Presidents speech. “Why are you trying to destroy a conference we winning” #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/BGBODUIDpm — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) December 16, 2022

Siboniso Duma says dissatisfaction over the delay in the registration process as well as overall issues such as unemployment and challenges at Eskom were also contributing factors.

Duma says usually there is pre-registration before the conference and it is unrealistic to expect to register more than 4500 delegates in one morning.

ANC 55th National Conference Day 2 I KZN Chair Siboniso Duma