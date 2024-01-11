Shooting incident in Newlands, KZN, leaves three dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have been shot and killed and seven others sustained injuries when an unknown car opened fire outside a shopping centre in Newlands West, north of Durban.

Police say that at this stage, the motive for the attack is still unknown. KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, however, says taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for an unknown number of suspects.

Information available at this stage suggest that the victims were sitting on the side of Ntuzuma express road opposite a mall when a silver VW Polo arrived and occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the victims fatally wounding three at the scene.

The injured victims were taken to a clinic for medical attention.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage although taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.