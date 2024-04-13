Sharks beat Edinburgh 36-30 in Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sharks beat Edinburgh 36-30 in the quarter-finals of European Rugby’s Challenge Cup at King’s Park in Durban. With the two sides matching each other in the try stakes at three apiece, the Sharks needed the boot of Siya Masuku to be on song, and to keep a stubborn Edinburgh outfit at bay.

It’s a fourth win on the trot for the Sharks. The Sharks will host their semi-final in London at The Stoop, home of Harlequins, where they will face French side, Clermont Auvergne, in early May.

Clermont thrashed Ulster 53-14 in another quarter-final match.

