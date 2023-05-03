South African Rugby says it is closely monitoring the rehabilitation of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi. The Sharks player injured his right knee in a United Rugby Championship match against the Irish club, Munster, in Durban last month.

Kolisi underwent knee surgery on Friday.

Dr Jerome Mampane of SA Rugby says it is too early to predict when Kolisi will return to play.

South Africa will kick off the defence of their World Cup title against Scotland on September 10, 2023 in Marseille, France.

Siya Kolisi in a race against time

