Seychelles President has declared state of emergency after explosion

President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, this comes after a blast of explosives depot and heavy rains damaged an industrial zone and surrounding areas.

The citizens have been asked to remain indoors, and the schools will remain closed until further notice. Essential services workers and people travelling will be allowed to move around freely.

The explosion caused massive damage to Industrial zone and the surround areas of the island Mahe, while flooding is due to heavy rains had resulted in major destruction.

Seychelles has the least population of about 100 000 people and the country has 115 islands.