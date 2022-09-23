The latest in the sexual assault case against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is that the case will not be pursued any further.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute the matter.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga Division, Adv Nkebe Kanyane said the decision follows a “thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature”.

Godongwana was embroiled in sexual assault allegations after a masseuse at a hotel in Kruger National Park opened a case against him.

He has vehemently denied the allegations.

Last month, Godongwana said in a statement that the case was opened almost a week after he had made a private visit to the park.

Godongwana said he was in his room with his wife at the time that the alleged incident is said to have occurred and that there was no basis for the allegations.

He said in the statement that he had always respected the rights and dignity of women and the allegation went against everything he had stood for.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied the sexual harassment allegations that have been levelled against him. In a statement he says he was with his wife when the incident happened. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/zrCRF0R5v3 — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) August 13, 2022