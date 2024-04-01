Sewage contaminates water supply to several areas under Emfuleni

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng has confirmed that water in some parts of the Vaal area including Sebokeng Zone 7, Palm Springs, Beverley Hills, Lakeside and Everton has been contaminated.

Technicians believe a collapsed sewer pipeline is the cause of the contamination.

The municipality says it will shut water supply to all the affected areas to allow for further investigations.

Assistant municipal manager Makhosonke Sangweni has advised residents of the affected areas to boil water before consumption.

“We have given 48 hours to try and fix the problem. We are currently distributing water through our water tankers to the affected areas. And we are hoping that by the end of the day today, we would have restored healthy water.”