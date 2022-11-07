The Department of Basic Education has sent a stern warning to matric learners writing year-end examinations, saying attempts to illegally acquire question papers could lead to severe penalties.

The 2022 matric exams started in earnest on Monday last week.

The department’s Chief Director for National Assessment and Public Examinations, Rufus Poliah says, “The penalties, if you are caught in possession of an examination question paper, are too ghastly to contemplate. It is going to ruin your entire future as a student. So, do not even attempt to venture into that direction.”

“To our parents and members of the public, we are dependent on you to be our eyes and ears wherever you are. If you have any information that may appear suspicious, remember our hotline number: 069 335 2818 – and I promise we will respond,” added Poliah.

Basic Education department updates on the Matric Exams progress:

Service delivery protests a threat to 2022 matric exams

Service delivery protests are becoming a big threat to grade 12 learners who are writing their final examinations. The rolling blackouts and weather conditions have also been attributed as challenges facing the candidates.

The Education Department briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday on the progress of the National Senior Certificate exams which began on the 25th of October.

923 000 full-time and part-time candidates are sitting for the National Senior Certificate this year.

According to the Education Department, service delivery protests are becoming a deterrent to matrics. In Mngungundlovu in KwaZulu-Natal, police had to be called to escort education officials to the examination centres due to a service delivery protest. While in Etwatwa on Gauteng’s East Rand, some learners could not sit for their exams last Monday.

Service delivery protests impacting Matric exams

