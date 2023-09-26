Western Cape traffic authorities say several road closures remain in place in the province due to widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure. Many commuters have been stranded and some displaced residents have been accommodated in community halls. There have been heavy rainfall and strong winds since Sunday. They have wreaked havoc in a number of areas.

Officials are attending to several incidents of fallen trees and rockfalls across the province. The N-2 highway at Botrivier has been cut off after part of the road was washed away, making travelling to and from Cape Town impossible.

Towns such as Bredasdorp, Hermanus, Struisbaai and De Doorns have recorded heavy rainfall. The inclement weather has displaced hundreds of people.

Video: Severe weather conditions in the Western Cape