Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are still looking for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away by the Umsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The river burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

The government has activated the Provincial Joint Operating Centres to respond to the heavy rains across South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

The centres comprise municipalities, state agencies as well as social partners and the South African Weather Service.

Authorities in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert.

“We really are appealing to members of the public to have extra caution over this period, stay indoors unless you have to go out be very cautious as you travel. If you don’t have to travel a long distance please rather postpone your trip. Keep a look out for fast-flowing rivers, water or streams please never try to cross in those areas,” says Acting Director-General for the Government Communications Information Services, Michael Currin.

