Several hundreds of people, including political parties and civic organisations have picketed outside Civic Centre in Cape Town this weekend over high electricity tariffs. Organisers claim the City of Cape Town has taken an uncompromising stance towards the public and NERSA with its 17.6% electricity tariff hike for the current financial year.

They are demanding that the City immediately adjusts the tariff it added in July, to the NERSA figure of 15.1%. Organisers have handed over a memorandum to officials from the City of Cape Town.

Poor households, especially pensioners, are feeling the brunt of high electricity costs.

The protesters are demanding that affordability must be the only criteria when setting tariffs. The spokesperson for the Electricity prices must fall campaign, Natasha Gertse, explains:

“The people are suffering and they cannot cope and this is not a priority to the DA just to give priority because people are suffering. That is why we are fighting the electricity tariff because it’s unlawful. We want them to consider the people and consider the circumstances.”

The City of Cape Town says its electricity tariff is a legal Council-approved tariff in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“All of South Africa’s cities, Cape Town offers the most protection from Eskom’s 18.6% tariff hike for struggling households in South Africa. And it’s the only metro which has decreased tariffs for lifeline electricity customers this year. Households with a property value under R500 000 or with a family income under 7 and half thousand pay the least for electricity in Cape Town compared to every other city in the country,” explains Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The protesters have given the City seven days to respond to the memorandum or they will mobilise again.

Scores picket over high electricity tariffs in Cape Town:

Reporting by Andile Mbanjwa