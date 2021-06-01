DBSA Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dlamini says they treat the allegations very seriously

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) plans to start an enquiry to look into allegations of maladministration, mismanagement and corruption at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

The allegations were brought to the committee by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. They are centred around the awarding and repaying of loans worth millions and the transparency of board appointments.

SCOPA invited the DBSA to clear the air around allegations made against the entity. According to information provided to the committee by Holomisa, they have among others, written off debt of more than R200-million.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patrick Dlamini says they treat these allegations very seriously and have embarked on an internal investigation.

“There is no evidence of conflict of interest, no collusion or fraud on all transactions. The transaction in question is due to economic recession in the aftermath of 2007/2008,” says Dlamini.

However, SCOPA says there are too many unanswered questions.

SCOPA Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says they have to hold an enquiry.

“I think in the main, DBSA not assisted themselves with what I can call theoretical outlook with a view to lecture and educate, devoid of necessary bias towards accountability. Some of the things that emanated have been unacceptable. So I think we had met in November and agreed would formulate a framework for enquiry, that stands especially after what we have heard today. That is justified,” says Hlengwa.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says they will fully cooperate.

“Thanks for giving DBSA an opportunity to say their piece, we must hold institutions accountable. I take criticism very seriously because we self criticise often, ” says Mboweni.