Public money watchdog, SCOPA in Parliament has criticised the three SABC Group Executives for not informing the committee on time that the SABC had no accounting authority.

The COO Ian Plaatjies and CFO Yolande van Biljon appeared in person before SCOPA in Parliament while CEO Madoda Mxakwe tendered his apology as he was in Qatar at the Fifa World Cup.

It emerged at the briefing that Mxakwe had not been designated by National Treasury as the accounting authority in the absence of a board.

The Public Broadcaster has been without a board for more than a month.

SCOPA refused to listen to the presentation by the SABC Executives without an accounting authority.

They had arrived to brief the committee on the 2021/2022 annual report and financial statements.

ANC Member of SCOPA Bheki Radebe was not impressed.

“You could have saved travelling costs, accommodation and time, That should not happen in future because its only you who were primary to such information.”

A month since the former SABC Board’s term of office ended: Uyanda Siyotula