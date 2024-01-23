Science & innovation essential to a country’s progress: Prince Edward

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, says science and innovation are essential to the progress of a country.

Prince Edward is on a two-day working visit to South Africa.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, met with the Duke of Edinburgh at a reception ceremony in Pretoria yesterday.

They signed an agreement where the United Kingdom (UK) government will fund science projects in South Africa.

British High Commission announced a £337m International Science Partnership Fund between the department and the British Council South Africa.

He says the fund is vital and will support unlocking new solutions to challenges brought on by climate change.

The British High Commission’s Mike Foster says, “I know he ( Prince Edward ) is particularly excited about engaging with some of the younger people who have gone through The Duke of Edinburgh International Awards Scheme, so it is very close to his heart.”

VIDEO: British High Commission’s Mike Foster on Prince Edward’s visit to SA:

