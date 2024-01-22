Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke of Edinburgh arrives on a two-day working visit to South Africa on Monday.

Prince Edward’s visit follows the state visit that President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook to the United Kingdom in 2022 at the invitation of King Charles III.

Prince Edward has met with the awardees of the President’s Awards, the international arm of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, in Pretoria. He says hopefully the recipients will have meaningful contributions to society.

Prince Edward on a two-day visit to South Africa: Khayelihle Khumalo updates

President Ramaphosa is a patron of the Awards. South Africa and Britain share a strong commitment to youth empowerment.

Prince Edward will meet with Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh toured the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, accompanied by the country’s, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Barbara Creecy.

Edwards’ visit is amid a shortage crisis in the royal family, following King Charles’ scheduled treatment for an enlarged prostate, while Prince William is taking time off royal duties until his wife Kate recovers from a planned abdominal surgery.

He’ll also meet the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.

British High Commission Mike Foster on Prince Edward’s visit to SA:

-Additional reporting by Reuters