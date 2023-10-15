SAZF calls on govt not to take sides in Mideast conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Zionist Federation has called on the South African government not to take sides in the Middle East conflict.

The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed its support for the people of Palestine, and International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has called for a boycott of Israeli goods.

Members of the federation have gathered in Johannesburg in memory of civilians killed in Israel following the Hamas attack.

The federation’s national chairperson Rowan Polovin says the South African government needs to call for peace.

“We call on the South African government to stand with peace, to stand with stability, to stand with the South African constitution.”

Israel-Hamas Conflict | SA Jewish community to stand with Israel:

At least 2 215 Palestinians have been killed and 8 714 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza. The number of people killed in Israel has reached 1 300, with more than 3 400 wounded.

In the occupied West Bank, the number of Palestinians that Israeli fire has killed in the past week has topped 50.

Israel-Hamas Conflict | Pandor to oppose Israel being granted observer status at AU