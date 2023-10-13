ANC NEC meeting to engage on Israeli-Palestine conflict

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) this weekend is expected to engage on the increase in hostilities between Israel and Palestine as it holds its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Last weekend, Hamas launched an attack on Israel over the country’s continued occupation of Palestine.

Israel has launched bomb attacks leading to the death of civilians, it has also been air dropping leaflets warning Palestinians to evacuate by the end of the day.

Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza as military amasses tanks for an expected ground assault:

The ANC’s unwavering support for Palestine predates South Africa’s own democracy and as it heads to its NEC meeting.

Party spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says the organisation’s stance remains unchanged.

“The ANC’s position is well documented historically since back in the day when Nelson Mandela was in prison, we are still standing where we were standing but we have a very strong role to play to continue to support peaceful resolutions wherever the conflict happens.”

Meanwhile, the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will also reflect on the work the party has done to renew the organisation.

This follows a scathing account by former President Thabo Mbeki of the ANC’s failure to renew itself despite resolving to do so at its 2017 conference.

Mbeki lamented members, saying nothing has happened to renew the organisation despite the 2022 conference reaffirming the 2017 conference resolution.

Mbeki’s public utterances may feature strongly in discussions amongst members of the party’s highest decision making body.

Bhengu-Motsiri says, “In the culture of the ANC, we really do defer to the views of our elders and we have noted the comments by the former president. The good thing following the memorial service of our struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad is that we are also going to the national executive committee, part of the reflection that’s really going to be taking place is how far we’ve gone on the journey to renewal but we think that there are many things that the ANC will reflect on that provides evidence that the journey to renewal is on.”

