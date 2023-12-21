SAUS describes NSFAS failure to pay students as disastrous

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) says the issue of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failing to pay students their monthly allowance is disastrous.

This comes after the financial aid scheme allegedly failed to pay more than a thousand North West University students their allowance for November.

SAUS Spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa says they have not received concrete answers from NSFAS.

Dlanjwa says students have been experiencing delays in payments since May.

“As per our estimation, we have got at least about 80 000 students that would have written exams. That’s a minimum that would have written exams without food and their necessary necessities including your toiletries etc. So it was really a disastrous end-of-year examination period for NSFAS beneficiaries.”

The scheme launched the 2024 application season last month.

Related video: North West University NSFAS learners stranded:

