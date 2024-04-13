Students hope Higher Education Dept will address NSFAS debacle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students from various tertiary institutions are hopeful the Higher Education Department will soon address their concerns.

They marched to the department’s offices in Pretoria yesterday to demand their financial allocation from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Students at most tertiary institutions across the country initiated a shutdown on their respective campuses in protest against delayed allowance payments.

They are calling for the removal of the four firms that NSFAS has contracted to manage the allocation of funds.

The South African Students Congress (SASCO) called for the cancellation of the NSFAS direct payment system.

One of the affected students, Lotshiwe Ntuli says, “Since they have introduced the Izaga thing, I’ve been struggling a lot because every time when I try to the APP it doesn’t work during the weekends, so if you transfer your money on Friday you must wait until Monday, imagine the whole weekend without food, how are you going to survive, so it’s been very difficult for me and you cannot study with hunger.”

VIDEO: NSFAS Board dissolution:

