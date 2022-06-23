Both South Africans who were in action at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest in Hungary on Thursday failed to advance to the semi-finals. Matthew Sates who swam in the 200 metres medley final on Wednesday where he finished eighth, was back in the pool in the 100 metres butterfly on Thursday.

Swimming in heat six, the 18-year-old finished last in 54-point-one-seven seconds and 41st overall. The heat was won by Hungary’s Kristof Malik who also set the fastest qualifying time of 50-point-six-eight seconds.

In the men’s 50 metres freestyle, Clayton Jimmie, managed to clock a time of 22-point-seven-four seconds to finish seventh in his heat. But his time was only good enough for 43rd place overall.

Meanwhile, American artistic swimmer, Anita Alvarez was saved from drowning by her coach after losing consciousness in the pool at the World Championships in Budapest.

Four-time Olympic Games medallist in synchronised swimming, Andrea Fuentes of Spain jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she also leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualifying event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner, Lindi Schroeder.

Alvarez was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

She is reportedly in good health now but Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors before a decision is made on her participation in Friday’s team event.