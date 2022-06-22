There was only one South African swimmer in action in the heats on Day five of the FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Swimming in the 100 metres freestyle heats, twenty-five-year-old Emma Chelius, had a decent start and turned in third place.

However, she faded over the final 50 metres to finish eighth and 22nd overall in 57.4 seconds.

Meanwhile, another South African, Matthew Sates, will swim in the 200 metres medley final on Wednesday.

He finished third in his semi-final and eighth fastest overall on Tuesday night, but he’s still suffering from a head cold and hopes to be in better shape on Wednesday evening.