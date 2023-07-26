The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced the appointment of four debt collection agencies to recoup over R544 million that over 38 000 debtors owe it.

The agency’s provincial spokesperson Sandy Godlwana says the debtors include those who illegally benefited from social assistance.

Godlwana says, “The agencies that have been appointed are Ncube Incorporated Attorneys, Kumyolz Investments (PTY) Ltd, Credit Intelligence (PTY) Ltd and Markalio Revenue Solution (PTY) Ltd. These debt collectors will use a range of collection activities namely calls, tracing of debtors, sending short messages which SMS, letters and emails. Under no circumstances should our clients pay money directly to the debt collection agencies. All outstanding funds should be paid directly into a SASSA account.”