‘SA’s ICJ case against Israel is a vote for the rule of law’

A former International Criminal Court prosecutor has commended South Africa for seeking intervention from both the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the current situation in Gaza.

Speaking to SABC News, Phakiso Mochochoko says, “This shows that SA is embracing international criminal law, and wants the rule of law to be respected.”

Israel is continuing with the bombardment of Gaza as its war with Hamas continues. The death toll exceeds 20 000, the majority being women and children.

South Africa has defined acts of the Israel Defense Forces as genocide. The case will be heard at The Hague later this week.

Mochochoko joined the ICC as part of the Advance Team created to set up the Court in The Hague in 2002.

