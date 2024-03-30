Four UN observers hurt when shell explodes in south Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four United Nations observers were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast.

The UNIFIL statement said the targeting of peacekeepers is “unacceptable.”

Two security sources had told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike but the military denied striking in the area.

Meanwhile, at least 32 705 Palestinians have been killed and 75 190 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Saturday.