ICJ to hold hearings on Israel occupation of Palestinian territories

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A record 52 states will reportedly present arguments about the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ’s six days of hearings starting next week Monday, come after the UN General Assembly (UNGA), asked the court in 2022 for an advisory, or non-binding opinion on the occupation.

This move is expected to add political pressure over Israel’s ongoing operation in Gaza, which has reportedly killed more than 28 000 people, mostly civilians, following the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel.

It is the second time the UNGA has asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, for an advisory opinion related to the occupied Palestinian territory.

In July 2004, the court found that Israel’s separation wall in the West Bank violated international law and should be dismantled, though it still stands to this day.

The ICJ is set for the first time to broadly consider the legal consequences of Israel’s nearly six-decades-long occupation and mistreatment of the Palestinian people.