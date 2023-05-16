Police in KwaZulu-Natal have refuted media claims that the firearm used to kill South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has been found in Umlazi, in the south of Durban.

AKA was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane outside a restaurant on Florida road in Durban in February.

The killings captured on security cameras, sent shockwaves through the country.

Two months ago, four men who were arrested, allegedly in connection with the murder, were later released.

Media reports on Tuesday suggested that a man in his early 20s was found in possession of the murder weapon used to kill AKA.

However, the police have slammed the media reports as untrue.

VIDEO | Police in KZN refute claims that the firearm used to kill AKA has been found: