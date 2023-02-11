Police have opened two murder cases after a famous South African Rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and another person were shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban, on Friday night.

According to reports, the rapper and his bodyguard where leaving Wish’ restaurant on Florida road when two men on foot fired shots at them.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the motive for the killing is unknown.

“The musician went to the building just behind us on the upper room to do his hair, after that he went downstairs to have supper in one of the resturants. As they were walking out to their vehicle, that’s when two assailants allegedly approached them from across the street and fired several shots at close range. After shooting and killing the two, they just went across the street and disapeared on foot in the dark,” adds Netshiunda.

