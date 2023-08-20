Police in Gauteng are investigating cases of murder after two people were reportedly burned to death by community members in Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.

It is alleged that the deceased were involved in a shootout with police after they were spotted robbing people in Swazi-inn area.

Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Newhuhulwi says an angry mob prevented the police from rescuing the suspects as they continued pelting them with stones and burned their vehicle.

They alleged that the two suspects including a third man, who managed to flee the scene, have long been terrorizing the community in the area.