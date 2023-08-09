The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will meet with the Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Wednesday to discuss ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

The taxi umbrella body has indicated that the province-wide strike will end on Wednesday.

At least five people have been killed in suspected taxi-strike related incidents in Cape Town since last Thursday.

The Police Minister Bheki Cele says there has been an upsurge in serious crime in the province as police have had to deviate their crime prevention operations to help quell the violence. More than 120 incidents have been reported.

Impounded taxis

Chikunga has blamed the City of Cape Town for the protracted taxi strike. She has again ordered the City of Cape Town to release all impounded taxis.

Over 6 000 minibus taxis have been impounded for various infringements. The action has prompted taxi operators affiliated to Santaco to stayaway.

They are also striking against the City’s by-laws and national legislation under which their vehicles are impounded.

Chikunga says the City is misinterpreting legislation under which taxis are impounded.

She says, “These do not carry any sanction which include impounding a car. So, impounding a car on the basis of these is unlawful and the process which they follow itself is unlawful. Because, in terms of the law, the sanction is imprisonment or a fine. For you to arrive at that, the case must be opened and a magistrate must actually come to a conclusion that you are guilty.”

VIDEO: Chikunga has condemned the Cape Town taxi violence:

