Sankofa is a healing journey: Thandiswa Mazwai

In the vibrant tapestry of South African music, Thandiswa Mazwai stands as a luminary, a beacon of artistic innovation and cultural preservation.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Mazwai has consistently defied musical conventions, blending African folk, jazz, and traditional Xhosa and Southern African sounds to create a genre-defying sonic landscape that resonates deeply with her audiences.

As she prepares to unveil her latest musical offering “Sankofa”, the songstress continues to carve out her place as one of the most influential voices in contemporary African music.

Artistic excellence

Mazwai’s musical journey is one marked by a steadfast commitment to authenticity and a tireless pursuit of artistic excellence. From her groundbreaking debut album “Zabalaza” to the profound “iBokwe” and the critically acclaimed “Belede,” Mazwai’s discography serves as a testament to her ability to transcend genres and captivate listeners with her distinctive sound.

Her music, she asserts, is not merely entertainment but rather a conduit for dialogue and introspection, a means of fostering growth, healing and self-discovery.

Mazwai reflects on the significance of her musical evolution, describing her albums as conversations with South Africans—conversations aimed at catalyzing positive change and inspiring collective action.

“My music,” she explains, “is a reflection of the myriad experiences and emotions that define the South African landscape. It is a mirror through which we confront our past, envision our future, and chart a path toward greater wholeness and fulfillment.”

At the heart of Mazwai’s latest release “Kulungile” lies a profound message of healing and renewal.

The hauntingly beautiful track serves as both an invocation and a reassurance—a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is hope and resilience. Inspired by her own journey of personal growth and introspection, Mazwai’s music transcends language and culture, speaking directly to the human experience and the universal quest for meaning and connection.

Thandiswa Mazwai releases “Kulungile”

With “Sankofa,” her highly anticipated upcoming album slated for release on May 10, 2024, Mazwai embarks on a musical odyssey—a journey that transcends borders and boundaries to engage with the wider diaspora and the global community. Rooted in the concept of “Sankofa,” an Akan word from Ghana, the album represents a profound exploration of identity, heritage, and collective memory.

In a statement about the album, Mazwai describes “Sankofa” as a deeply personal and introspective work—an invitation to journey inward and reconnect with the ancestral wisdom that resides within each of us.

“This album is a conversation—a dialogue between past and present, tradition and innovation,” she explains. “It is a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and unite us in our shared humanity.”

The timing of Mazwai’s album release is significant, coinciding with South Africa’s upcoming election season—a period of reflection and renewal for the nation. By choosing to unveil her album during this pivotal moment in South African history, Mazwai demonstrates her unwavering commitment to using her platform as a musician and activist to engage with issues of social justice, democracy, and the future of the country.

As she prepares to launch “Sankofa” with a special performance on May 11, 2024, Mazwai remains steadfast in her belief in the transformative power of music. For her, music is not simply a form of expression but a catalyst for change—a force capable of transcending barriers and inspiring individuals to imagine new possibilities and strive for a better world.

In a time of uncertainty and upheaval, Thandiswa Mazwai’s music serves as a guiding light—a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of art to inspire, uplift, and unite us all.

With “Sankofa,” she invites listeners to join her on a journey of self-discovery and collective healing—a journey that promises to leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of South Africa and beyond.