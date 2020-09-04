[File Image] Hopwell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested in July following their promotion of a nationwide anti-corruption demonstration.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has welcomed the release on bail of Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. He was behind bars in Zimbabwe for 44 days ahead of his trial.

Chin’ono was arrested together with political activist Jacob Ngarivhume on July 20 and charged with inciting public violence.

Prior to his arrest, Chin’ono used his twitter account to call out corrupt officials in the Zimbabwean government.

Sanef’s Kate Skinner says, “The South African National Editors’ Forum joins the Southern African Editors Forum and the African Editors Forum in welcoming the release on bail of Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono after being held for 44 days in pre-trial detention.”

“Sanef, SAF and EF also join other African and global media and human rights organisations to condemn the arrest of Chin’ono on the 20th of July. So we welcome his release but we feel it was an abusive move in the first place and we want all the charges against him to be dropped with immediate effect,” explains Skinner.

Zim investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono being granted bail:

Chin’ono was labelled anti-government after a series of his work documented corruption in government. His latest stories about fraudulent tenders in the health system ironically led to the firing of Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, back in May.

Chin’ono supported the nationwide July demonstrations using his social media platforms to promote the action.

He has been banned from communicating with the public through social media. He also has to report to the police three times a week and surrender his passport. This was his fourth attempt at being released since he was first arrested six weeks ago.