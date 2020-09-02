Hopwell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested in July following their promotion of a nationwide anti-corruption demonstration.

Zimbabwean journalist, Hopwell Chin’ono and opposition politician, Jacob Ngarivhume, have been released from prison after the High Court in that country granted them bail. The court imposed strict bail conditions, which include being banned from using mass communication such as social media as well as surrendering their passports.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were arrested in July following their promotion of a nationwide anti-corruption demonstration.

The state charged them with inciting public violence.

Finally a free man, young politician Ngarivhume spent more than six weeks in prison. After four applications to both the Magistrate and High Courts, he was finally deemed fit to be released on bail.

His lawyer Moses Nkomo says Ngarivhume has to report to Waterfalls police station three times a week.

“At long last he has been admitted to bail on very strict and stringent conditions. He’s been ordered to deposit $50 000 with the clerk of court, to surrender his passport, to report three times a week to Waterfalls police station.”

Walking out jubilant, Ngarivhume, leader of Transform Zimbabwe, maintained his anti-corruption campaign.

“My hope for a new Zimbabwe is renewed and invigorated. We dream of a Zimbabwe free of corruption, a Zimbabwe that respects human rights and a Zimbabwe that respects the rule of law. We will never relent on that.”

Chin’ono’s bail comes at an opportune time as he is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. His doctor advised him to self-isolate, something he couldn’t do whilst imprisoned.

The High Court granted the bail after finding that the charges were related to a specific time frame and since the 31 July demonstrations had passed, he posed a minimal risk to society.

His Lawyer Doug Coltart says Chin’ono’s bail conditions are extremely strict.

“His bail conditions are extremely strict. We feel that they are overly stringent; they even restrict his constitutional rights so that we disagree with them. At this stage, we are happy that he has been granted bail.”

Chin’ono is still awaiting his COVID-19 results. He took the test on Monday.

