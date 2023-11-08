SANBS embraces digitization to enhance donor experience

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is embarking on a digital transformation initiative aimed at improving the donor experience and streamlining its operations.

The organisation plans to replace paper-based donor registration forms with digital screens, eliminating the need for lengthy queues and manual data entry.

Currently, SANBS utilises over 900 000 paper forms annually to capture donor information. This traditional approach has been identified as a bottleneck in the donation process, often leading to delays and frustration for both donors and staff.

To address this challenge, SANBS is introducing digital screens at its donation centres, allowing donors to fill out their details using interactive interfaces. This move is expected to expedite the registration process, reducing waiting times and enhancing donor satisfaction.

PODCAST | SANBS launch digital, paperless system:

In addition to improving efficiency, SANBS’ digital migration aligns with the organisation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. By eliminating paper forms, SANBS aims to reduce its environmental footprint and contribute to a greener future.

SANBS spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu highlighted the potential impact of the digital initiative, stating: “The concern that most people face when coming to a donor centre is having to stand in line while people have their forms in hand and funnel one by one in. So, I think it would offer efficiency, you can fill in the questionnaire right as you enter the donor centre. With digital screens, you can fill in information and then you can quickly proceed to the interview here that will be completed. It is efficient, getting people in and out much quicker.”

SANBS hopes that its transition to a digital platform will serve as an inspiration for other organisations to adopt environmentally conscious practices and embrace digital solutions to enhance their operations.

SANBS appeals for blood donations as stock levels reach critical point:

We are LIVE! Our donation sites are operational again – with a digital twist! Experience the new digital donor questionnaire today!💪💉 #SANBSgoesDigital #DonateBloodToday #YourBloodSavesLives pic.twitter.com/y55T1MLmJt — The SANBS (@theSANBS) November 7, 2023