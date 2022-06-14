South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says the youth are the key to blood transfusion sustainability in the country.

Tuesday marks World Blood Donor Day and South Africa is currently marking Youth Month.

The SANBS is reaching out to the younger generation during Youth Month to make them aware of the impact they can make in saving lives.

SANBS Medical Director, Dr Karin Van Den Berg says more needs to be done to appeal to young people to donate blood.

“Currently in SA, less than 1% of our population are blood donors. We really need to change that especially among our youth. The youth of today needs to be spoken to in a manner that is different to how we were spoken too. It is incumbent upon us as the blood services to really go and understand what the roots of our youth are today so that we can go and meet up with our youngsters because they are the key to blood transfusion in availability in SA.”

On the 1st of June, SABC News current affairs show, Vital Signs, explored blood donation among SA youth.

More details below: