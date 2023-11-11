Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is going digital to help improve the experience of donating blood.

According to the SANBS, more than 900 000 sheets of paper are used annually to capture donor information.

It will now be providing donors with digital screens to fill in their details cutting out the long queues and delays.

We invite you to our donation sites to experience the improved donation process. Thanks to our new digital medical questionnaire, your donation journey has never been more efficient. #SANBSgoesDigital #digitalquestionnaire pic.twitter.com/ETPRUFCq1J — The SANBS (@theSANBS) November 9, 2023

SANBS goes digital to improve donor experience: Ravi Reddy

SANBS spokesperson, Khensani Mahlangu says they hope their digital migration will encourage other organisations to go green and protect the environment.

“The concern that most people face when coming to a donor centre is having to stand in line while people have to fill in forms. That takes time. We have now made the whole experience more efficient than ever before. You can fill in the questionnaire right then and there as soon as you reach the door. Digital screens have been set up allowing donors to fill in their information without any hassle. Once all their information gets captured they can then proceed to the interview part. It is efficiency, getting people in and out much quicker.”