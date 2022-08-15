The President of the South African Music Industry Council (SAMIC) Vusi Lewis has joined South Africans who have expressed shock following the untimely passing of TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala on Monday.

He died of an epileptic seizure, according to his family. The family has asked for privacy while preparing for his burial.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their sadness over the passing of the legendary kwaito artist. Lewis says Tshabalala’s legacy lives on.

“It was a sad day as we woke up this morning looking forward to a new week. I posted an appreciation message for Magesh over the weekend. I was planning to meet up with him. Tokolo was a pioneer together with TKZee which was one of the first kwaito groups to lead the country post-1994. He was a leader and most of the staff that we did he led,” says Lewis.

VIDEO: Legendary kwaito artist Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala passes away: