Kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo Shabalala has passed away. The family of the singer, also known as Magesh has confirmed that he died on Monday morning following an epileptic seizure, at the age of 45.

They have also asked for privacy in dealing with their loss.

Musician Tebogo Sithathu, founder of the Twins band, says having worked in the music industry since the 1990s, and sharing the stage with TKZee, it is heartbreaking to hear the news of Shabalala’s passing.

Sithathu says Shabalala was a talented composer and rapper who came up with beautiful melodies.

South Africans have taken to social media to send their condolences.

It is with great sadness to note the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala.

Known affectionately as ‘Magesh’, Tshabalala passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.

He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIPMagesh pic.twitter.com/CPaS6pO76R — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) August 15, 2022

The dopest Surprise on this day 🙏🏾 Strength to the TKZEE Family 🕊 RIP Magesh #RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/HTVffNzaaZ — Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) August 15, 2022

Rest In Peace to the legendary Kwaito Star, Tokollo “MaGesh” Tshabalala of TKzee 💔 #RIPMagesh #RIPTokolloTshabalala pic.twitter.com/eoEMmmMu8L — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) August 15, 2022

🕊️| The DA is saddened by the passing of legendary kwaito artist and member of TKZee, Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. South Africa has lost yet another talented individual. We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.💙#RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/5UeM0vlurA — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2022

☠️ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family. 🖥 https://t.co/S6Gzo99b3q ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/y5Sf7mwq1D — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 15, 2022