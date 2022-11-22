The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says people should be wary of COVID-19 as the infection rate rises countrywide.

The latest November coronavirus report indicates over 8 000 active cases.

As of 16 November the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 4 034 234 with 2 938 new cases reported. 24 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 102 395 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 923 661 with a recovery rate of 97,3% pic.twitter.com/SbM5FQiOYi — Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 17, 2022



SAMA also says that many people are mistaking the common flu for COVID-19 and vice-versa.

The forthcoming festive season is the first after two years without any coronavirus safety regulations.

SAMA Chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa has cautioned against complacency.

“COVID-19 is still with us. Investigations that were done with the sanitation sector in the metropoles, it’s still a high number of people that are infected. So, there are still COVID-19 cases, and the virus is still out there. So, it’s very important that people not forget that even though it might look like we are at the tail end of the pandemic, we are still there, not yet out of the woods.”

