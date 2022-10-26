South Africans have been urged to continue taking necessary COVID-19 precautions. This after the Health Department warned that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

A steady increase has been reported in four provinces: the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

The Department is calling on those who are unvaccinated to get their jabs and for the vaccinated to get booster shots.

It says it has recorded a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says the department is working closely with NICD and other scientists to monitor the situation.

“We would like to appeal to all South Africans, unvaccinated and partly vaccinated to protect themselves against this life-threatening disease with vaccines. The DOH is working closely with the NICD and other scientists to closely monitor the situation.”

The Health Department says COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, October 22, 2022: