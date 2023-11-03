SAJBD protests over SABC News interview with Hamas spokesperson

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Members of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SABJD) gathered outside the SABC’s Auckland Park TV Centre to protest after Dr Khaled Qaddumi, the spokesperson of Hamas, was interviewed on the news channel last night.

The SABJD is protesting, claiming that the public broadcaster gave a platform to Dr Qaddumi, who allegedly denied allegations that children are being held hostage in Gaza.

This comes after the Hamas attack on Israel on the 7th of October 2023.

SAJBD National Chairperson Prof. Karen Milner says, “There were many lies and propaganda in what he said but what was most upsetting and offensive was the fact that he denied that there were children and babies who are currently hostages in Gaza. We call for their release, and we call for every South African to recognise their existence and the crime that it is to hold these babies and children hostage”.

The protest featured 32 teddy bears, each bearing the names of the children that are allegedly being held hostage in Gaza.

“We bring these teddies to the SABC office today to remind them of what no one should be reminded of: that babies are not bargaining chips. These innocent Jewish babies and child hostages, one as young as 9 months old, are not “prisoners”, and they need to come home. To deny or justify their abduction is to deny their fundamental humanity,” says SABJD in a statement.

The SABJD believes that amongst many other truths, the SABC allegedly allowed propaganda to spread in South Africa unchallenged and allowed themselves to act as a mouth piece for Hamas

VIDEO BELOW: Israel Hamas war | Dr Khaled Qaddumi on the war

IN PICTURE: The South African Jewish Board of Deputies members outside the SABC.