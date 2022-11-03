Eskom’s Group Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter says measures will be taken to ensure that safety is not compromised if the lifespan of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is extended for another 20 years.

De Ruyter, Eskom’s executive team and the new Board appeared before a joint meeting of Public Enterprises and Mineral Resources and Energy departments, to discuss the energy crisis in the country.

The discussions related to the Koeberg Power Plant.

De Ruyter says it makes sense for the country’s energy supply to extend the lifespan of Koeberg whose current operational lifespan will end in July 2024.

De Ruyter says they are working with the national nuclear regulator to apply for an extension.

Eskom denies being anti-nuclear power

In September, the power utility denied allegations that it is anti-nuclear power. This after concerns were raised to the power utility by the portfolio committees on Mineral Resources and Energy as well as Public Enterprises.

MPs raised concerns about the slow pace of maintenance at Koeberg and the impact on power supply. This as the power utility continues to implement rolling blackouts.

Delays in the refurbishment of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station have been experienced. The project was supposed to have been completed in 2018.

Eskom has since blamed itself as well as a contractor for delays. The power utility said facilities which were required to house the old steam generators once removed, were not ready for use. Its management has denied that it’s against nuclear power.

In the package below, Eskom denies that it is anti nuclear power:

-Additional reporting by Lulama Matya