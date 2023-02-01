Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders have called on the Kingdom of Eswatini to urgently initiate a national dialogue. This comes as tensions continue to rise in the country.

The SADC leaders convened a regional bloc troika meeting in Windhoek, Namibia.

They have also condemned the assassination of Eswatini human rights activist Thulani Maseko. The regional bloc leaders say they want a thorough investigation.

The political tension in Eswatini has been a challenge for SADC for some time.

King Mswati III did not attend the extraordinary SADC troika meeting in Namibia.

Meanwhile, the leaders also discussed the current situation in northern Mozambique as it battles insurgency, the volatile situation in the DRC and called on Lesotho to expedite reforms meant to bring it stability.

