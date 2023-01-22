Human Rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko has been shot dead at his home in Luyengo, south of Mbabane in Eswatini.

Professor Ibbo Mandaza on the killing of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

His widow, Tanele Maseko says he was shot in the presence of his family last night.

His death comes a few hours after King Mswati warned those calling for democracy in the kingdom that his mercenaries would deal with them. Eswatini is in the midst of political unrest.

Maseko was also the chairperson of the Multi-Stakeholder Forum.

News about his passing and tributes are slowly pouring in for the slain activist on social media.

Devastating news of the assassination of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko. He was a fearless advocate for democracy and social justice in a country that is increasingly dismissive of either. Those responsible must be brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/UZAvRemhO8 — Jacob van Garderen (@JacobvGarderen) January 22, 2023

I am extremely disturbed by reports that prominent Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko was killed today at his home. A thorough investigation must be undertaken. — Margaret Satterthwaite (@SRjudgeslawyers) January 22, 2023

Awful news from #Eswatini #Swaziland @HRF grantee and @OsloFF speaker, human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, was ASSASSINATED at his home tonight. Gunshot. He led the @crisis_forum, and was former political prisoner of the dictator-king. Thulani was a beloved man full of positivity pic.twitter.com/CIyO6uPpj8 — Thor Halvorssen (@ThorHalvorssen) January 21, 2023

Devastating news of the assassination of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko. He was a fearless advocate for democracy and social justice in a country that is increasingly dismissive of either. Those responsible must be brought to justice. @Maxwell_Dlamin pic.twitter.com/9BNragj5UR — SADC Youth Solidarity Network (@AllYouthNetwork) January 22, 2023