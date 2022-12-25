The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Mpumalanga has called on Optimum Mine to reconsider its plan to terminate the employment of almost 500 workers in the province.

The mining company allegedly plans to cease its operations with the Richards Bay terminal in the New Year.

The SACP’s Mpumalanga secretary, Lucky Mbuyane says the Pprty is prepared to negotiate with the mining company in a bid to save jobs.

He elaborates, “We are deeply concerned about the loss of jobs particularly at Optimum Mine which is working with the board of directors in Richard’s Bay, which is intending to dismiss close to 500 workers in Mpumalanga province. We are deeply concerned and worried that there is hearsay that there’s corruption taking place which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has developed an interest to investigate what is happening there. But what we are calling for is a negotiation with the board of directors so as we are able to look what are the problems, how best can we resolve these issues.”