The South African Communist Party (SACP) has vowed to mobilise society in its bid for the law to act in the interests of the disadvantaged.

The party was reacting to the judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court declaring that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to deny convicted murderer Janusz Walus parole, as irrational and unconstitutional.

The Apex Court ordered that the Polish immigrant be released on parole within 10 days.

Walus, shot and killed the late SACP General-Secretary Chris Hani in 1993.

SACP General-Secretary Solly Mapaila says, “There’s nothing that we can do except mass mobilisation so that we reconstitute our legal framework to represent the interests of the people, not to protect murderers and criminals whose only mandate is to cause chaos in society. I think it’s disappointing – this judgment. We will have to go back to the drawing board to see how to re-mobilise society on a matter of justice for the people, not justice for criminals. We believe that indeed today in the court of justice an injustice has occurred, a very heavy injustice against our people.

SACP’s Solly Mapaila reacts to ConCourt’s decision on Janusz Walus

LIVE | Janusz Waluś latest attempt to secure parole at the Constitutional Court:

Chris Hani’s Wife

The widow of Hani, has lashed out at the Constitutional Court for ordering the release of her husband’s killer, Janusz Walus.

Limpho Hani has criticised Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for failing to consider her family in handing down the unanimous judgment.

“This country is finished. In this country, a foreign white can come into South Africa, kill my husband. I don’t know if you heard, but Zondo never referred to my family, to myself, to my children, and the trauma and the suffering. He couldn’t be bothered, all of them and Walus has lost all the cases. These ones because in South Africa, they are gods (sic), and what they say goes . I wish them the best. Do you know about karma? Watch the space, all of them. Watch karma, I give them two years.”

Janusz Walus Parole | Chris Hani’s wife Limpho Hani reacts: