The anticipated release of Polish immigrant and convicted murderer, Janusz Walus has been halted.

This is according to a statement released by the Justice and Correctional Services Department.

The Constitutional Court has granted him parole after it found that the decision by Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola not to release him on parole was irrational and unconstitutional.

The Department says an agreement has been reached with his lawyers that the Walus parole issue will be finalised once he’s received medical care.

He was stabbed allegedly by a fellow inmate earlier this week.

Walus was convicted and imprisoned for the assassination of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani in 1993.

He’s currently receiving medical treatment in the prison’s health facility.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), shut the N1 in protest against the release of Chris Hani’s murderer.

“We reject the parole for a war criminal and racist.” says the EFF.

Pressure mounts after papers for a rescission application were filed at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Thousands of ANC led tripartite members joined in protest, marching to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services against the parole release of Walus on Wednesday.

