SABC secures the rights to broadcast the AFCON

The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Ivory Coast starting on the 13th of this month.

The highly-anticipated sports spectacle will feature the South African national team and will only be available on the SABC channels across all broadcasting platforms in South Africa.

The public broadcaster will air all 52 matches.

The Chief Operations Officer Ian Plaatjies says, “SABC Sports has also acquired the live matches to the rest of the CAF events including the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Africa Women Cup of Nations 2024. This is really great news.”

“Yes, we managed to conclude the deal today. We will actually be doing the opening ceremony right to the closing and all the games. We do believe sport is of national interest. It must not be exclusive to any broadcaster but should be available to all.”

SABC Chief Operating Officer Ian Plaatjes explains the broadcast rights deal:

Broos names final Bafana squad for AFCON

There was a glaring omission of England-based striker Lyle Foster in the squad.

Foster was sidelined for his club and country a few weeks ago due to mental health issues but has recently returned to his team Burnley.

“I had contact with the doctor in Burnley. I received a medical report that said it was impossible for Foster to be in AFCON. Don’t ask me why. Something about a risk and danger. It was not my decision.”

Broos also made a startling revelation that Foster had indicated he would be unavailable for AFCON.

“Foster’s letter was written before I selected the preliminary list.”

Another European-based striker Lebo Mothiba from Strasbourg in France was left out due to an injury.

Broos says it is a huge blow to do without both key strikers Foster and Mothiba, but he has pinned his hopes on Orlando Pirates strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Evidence Makgopa.

Bafana Bafana Coach announces AFCON 2023 squad: