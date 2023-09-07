The SABC and MultiChoice have reached an agreement in principle concerning the broadcasting rights for the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup 2023.

The announcement, made on Thursday, reveals that the SABC has secured the rights to broadcast all the Springbok games, totaling 16 matches, on its channels.

However, this deal excludes the OVHD (eMedia) platform, due to the restrictive conditions imposed by MultiChoice on the sub-licensing agreement for Free-to-Air rights for the RWC 2023.

The SABC will also broadcast live one quarter-final match, one semi-final and the final.

The tournament starts on Friday evening with a match between host nation, France, and New Zealand in Paris.

The Springboks start their campaign with a match against Scotland in Marseilles on Sunday afternoon and will also play Romania, Ireland and Tonga in Group B.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 17h45.