The SABC has launched its long-anticipated Over-The-Top (OTT) media service platform, SABC Plus.

The SABC Plus streaming app will provide the best that the public broadcaster has to offer including 19 radio stations and three free-to air television channels SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3.

The package will also include the SABC Sports channel and the SABC’s 24-hour News channel.

The app will also feature a variety of local and international content to extend the corporation’s mission to inform, educate and entertain citizens everywhere and anytime.

SABC’s GCEO, Madoda Mxakwe, says the SABC-Plus app signals a new digital era for the public broadcaster.

“This is a great milestone for the SABC and it’s also very great for our audiences. It’s a very inter-active platform and they can use it in a manner that can be able to view all our content whether you are talking radio, television, drama and all the great content that we have.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of the SABC, Madoda Mxakwe says “SABC + signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens.” CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW TO STREAM LIVE : https://t.co/jL1IzOXkEr#Stillhome #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/mU9Gm2HB2h — MorningLiveSABC (@MorningLiveSABC) November 17, 2022

Mxakwe elaborates in the video below: