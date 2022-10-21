Five SABC journalists have won a number of various awards at the Regional Vodacom Journalist of the year 2022 Awards held on Thursday night.

Lerato Fekisi, Markus Brenner, Ulrich Hendriks, Lereko Motseko, and Nomvuyo Ntanjana shine by winning in different categories in their respective regions: Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, North West and Limpopo.

Fekisi and Brenner worked together on their Service Delivery Gauge story titled “Makhanda”, in which they used innovative filming techniques with a Go Pro camera to give the viewer a point-of-view experience of potholes in Makhanda.

They won the Eastern Cape regional award in the category of Innovation in Journalism.

VIDEO | Service Delivery Gauge: Makhanda

The SABC also scooped three awards for the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, and Limpopo regions, with Ulrich Hendriks winning in two categories and Nomvuyo Ntanjana winning in the region’s Sports category.

Hendriks and Motseko won in the category of Lifestyle with their collaboration on the Augrabies Falls. Hendriks also took home the Live reporting and Breaking News category.

VIDEO | Hundreds of tourists flock to Augrabies Falls National Park in Northern Cape:

Ntanjana’s storytelling for SABC’s Stories Untold on Donald Ramaphadi, an African wheelchair tennis champion helped her win the Sports category in the region.

The judges commended her for telling Ramaphadi’s story with “great empathy and compassion.”